Kim Kardashian, Cher, Serj Tankian call for joining Teach For Armenia’s initiative

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. American-Armenian reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian, renowned American-Armenian doctor, producer of The Promise film about the Armenian Genocide, Eric Esrailian, famous singer Cher (Cherilyn Sarkisian), soloist of System of A Down Serj Tankian and founder of TUMO Center for Creative Technologies Sam Simonian call for uniting all efforts in expanding educational opportunities for students in Armenia and Artsakh.

“Hope For Armenia and Teach For Armenia”: with these words Kim Kardashian, Cher and a number of other prominent Diaspora-Armenians call on to join the initiative of Teach For Armenia Fund, in particular the “Hope For Armenia: A Springtime Debut” online event, which is launching on May 7.

During the virtual event the teacher-leaders of the Teach For Armenia Fund will make an online tour to Armenia and post-war Artsakh, will introduce their schools and their activities done so far.

The initiative has been joined by students and teachers from nearly 100 communities, as well as by young specialists, philanthropists and celebrities.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan