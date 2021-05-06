Third wave of COVID-19 shows stabilization signs in Armenia, Caretaker PM says

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. The third wave of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Armenia is showing some signs of stabilization, Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting, adding that the government has managed and manages the pandemic quite well.

“To put it mildly, some storms were being created around our steps in fighting coronavirus. I advise to all those people to see what has taken place in the countries which were shown to us to date, to see the dynamics, the number of cases and the situation of the healthcare system, the information is open. We had up to 2000 daily cases during the most crisis period, but the situation has never gone out of control”, he said.

Caretaker minister of healthcare Anahit Avanesyan reported that as of yesterday the number of people who have been vaccinated in Armenia against COVID-19 has reached 7,100.

Pashinyan praised this fact and recalled that most of the Cabinet members have been vaccinated.

