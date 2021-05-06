Armenia lifts PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travelers

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Travelers having certificates of being fully vaccinated (green pass) against COVID-19 won’t have to take an additional PCR test upon entering Armenia.

The decision was made today at the Cabinet meeting.

Caretaker Healthcare Minister Avanesyan said many countries are now changing their policies. “We see that some countries already have such policy that a vaccination certificate is facilitating the process, and then the time will come when vaccination will be the only way to cross the border,” she said.

The government also cancelled an earlier decision requiring children below the age of 1 to undergo a PCR test.

Caretaker PM Nikol Pashinyan said that the tourism sector is showing very little signs of recovery. “And from this perspective I find it important to enable travelers who’ve been vaccinated to enter our country without any additional examinations,” he said.

Editing and translating by Stepan Kocharyan