Tax revenues in April 2021 comprised around 180 billion drams: Pashinyan calls it a “historic record” for Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. The tax revenues in April 2021, including the stamp payments, comprised about 180 billion drams, which is a historic record for Armenia, Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the Cabinet meeting today.

“This is a historic record of tax revenues for Armenia within a month. True, there is a little trick here in a sense that last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, we allowed not to pay the profit tax prepayments. This decision also had a certain impact on the collections, which is not bad, but is good, as our decision made in the past has been justified and during the difficult periods we enabled the money which the business had to pay to stay in circulation and help to be in more favorable situation during the crisis”, Pashinyan said.

