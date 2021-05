Russian FM pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan memorial

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited today the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on the sidelines of his working visit in Armenia.

He was accompanied by Armenia’s caretaker foreign minister Ara Aivazian.

FM Lavrov laid a wreath at the Memorial, flowers at the Eternal Flame, honoring the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

Thereafter, the Russian FM watered the tree he had planted in the park of the Memorial back in 2007.

