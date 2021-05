Private meeting of Armenian, Russian FMs kicks off in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. The private meeting of Armenia’s caretaker foreign minister Ara Aivazian and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov kicked off in the Armenian foreign ministry on May 6, the Armenian MFA spokesperson said on Facebook.

Russian FM Sergei Lavrov has arrived in Armenia on May 5 on a two-day visit.

He is scheduled to meet with Armenia’s caretaker prime minister Nikol Pashinyan on May 6.

Lavrov will also pay a working visit to Baku on May 9-10.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan