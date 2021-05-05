Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 May

''Moderna’' named world's best coronavirus vaccine

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. "Moderna" vaccine of "Moderna Therapeutics" biotechnological company founded by world-famous Armenian businessman Noubar Afeyan recognized as the best vaccine against coronavirus in the world, ARMENPRESS reports, TASS informed.

Moderna was named best vaccine by World Vaccine Congress. The Pfizer, Sputnik V and AstraZeneca vaccines were among the contenders for the winner.








