Russian FM arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Armenia on a working visit, ARMENPRESS reports acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian met him at Zvartnots airport.

Lavrov will stay in Yerevan 2 days.

The Armenian and Russian FMs will meet o May 6, after which Lavrov is scheduled to meet with caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Spokesperson of the Russian MFA Maria Zakharova had informed that a broad range of bilateral and regional issues, as well as partnership on international arena will be discussed during the meetings. Zakharova also had noted that the implementation of the November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 trilateral agreements on Nagorno Karabakh signed between the Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani leaders will be the key topic of the talks.

Lavrov will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan on May 9-10.