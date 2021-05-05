Putin, Erdoğan discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation, during which referred to the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Kremlin.

Issues related to the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, including in the context of the activities of the Russian-Turkish center for monitoring the cessation of all military operations in the conflict zone, were touched upon'', reads the press release.