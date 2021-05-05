5800 citizens inoculated in Armenia with no undesirable consequences

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Over 5800 citizens of Armenia have been inoculated against coronavirus, acting healthcare minister of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan said during parliament-Cabinet Q&A session.

''By now over 5800 citizens have been vaccinated and the process continues. We are not satisfied with those numbers and make all efforts to accelerate the process of vaccination. No undesirable consequences has been recorded'', Avanesyan said, reminding that Armenia uses 3 vaccines – AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and Chinese Sinovac.