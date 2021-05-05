Artsakh's FM sends letters to UN Secretary-General over eviction of Armenians from Shushi

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan sent letters to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and specialized bodies within United Nations regarding Azerbaijan’s policy of forced evictions of the Armenian population of the town of Shoushi.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh, the letters in particular state, that the forced evictions carried out by Azerbaijan in Shoushi violate, directly and indirectly, the full spectrum of civil, cultural, economic, political and social rights of the Armenian population enshrined in numerous international instruments.

It is stressed that the policy of forceful reshaping of historical, cultural and architectural landscape in the occupied territories of Artsakh is blatant form of discrimination and xenophobia.

The letters underscore that the international community should stand against Azerbaijan’s unabated crimes against humanity committed against the people of Artsakh. Any activity by Azerbaijan in the occupied territories of the Republic of Artsakh, undertaken against the norms and principles of international law and in order to consolidate consequences of unlawful use of force against the self-determination of the people of Artsakh, should not be tolerated and should be condemned outright by the international community of states.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh invites to undertake appropriate measures to activate the United Nation’s international legal toolkit in a directed effort to gain unimpeded access of international specialized agencies to Artsakh to address these devastating and ongoing violations.