Armenian FM sees signs of revival of OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian records that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format shows signs of revival, ARMENPRESS reports Ayvazian said during parliament-Cabinet Q&A session.

‘’The mission of the Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format is creating relevant atmosphere so that the conflicting sides remain committed to a negotiated settlement. I am glad to record that the Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format seems to show signs of revival. We hope to see a strong co-chairmanship, which will coordinate the developments, but not just follow them’’, Ayvazian said.

On April 13 the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs issued a statement, calling on to return all war prisoners.