Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-05-21

YEREVAN, 5 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 5 May, USD exchange rate up by 0.16 drams to 521.04 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.20 drams to 625.46 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 6.97 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.00 drams to 723.93 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 513.32 drams to 30115.59 drams. Silver price up by 16.05 drams to 449.37 drams. Platinum price up by 508.82 drams to 20906.28 drams.