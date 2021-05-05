Criminal investigation underway over fatal negligent discharge at military base
YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Military Investigators have launched a criminal case on fatal violation of gun safety rules over the negligent discharge of firearm by a serviceman that killed a fellow soldier at a military base.
The victim is identified as Private Artyom Melkonyan. He was killed on May 4.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
