Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 May

Caretaker economy minister reaffirms his promise on ensuring double-digit growth

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker economy minister of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan has reaffirmed his promise on ensuring double-digit growth in the country.

“I can promise that in case of moving on with such pace we will fulfill our double-digit economic growth”, he said during a Q&A session in the Parliament, in response to the question of opposition Bright Armenia faction member Karen Simonyan.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








