Caretaker economy minister reaffirms his promise on ensuring double-digit growth
17:04, 5 May, 2021
YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker economy minister of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan has reaffirmed his promise on ensuring double-digit growth in the country.
“I can promise that in case of moving on with such pace we will fulfill our double-digit economic growth”, he said during a Q&A session in the Parliament, in response to the question of opposition Bright Armenia faction member Karen Simonyan.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
