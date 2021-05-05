“Recognized borders of independent Armenia are entirely maintained” – Defense Minister

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan reiterated that the borders of independent Armenia are fully maintained.

“The border which was envisaged by the Soviet Union and the independent Armenia’s recognized border is entirely maintained,” he said in parliament in response to a question from opposition Bright Armenia MP Srbuhi Grigoryan.

“There are places where we are 50 meters ahead, while in some place the opposite. This is due to the fact that the given position is impossible to be deployed so that ensuring security and surveillance will be possible”.

He said these issues must be solved during demarcation.

