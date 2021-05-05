Armenia defense ministry plans to organize training of Army’s commanding staff in military units of different countries

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s defense ministry is planning to provide the commanding staff of the Army with the opportunity to undergo training in the military units of different countries, Caretaker defense minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan said during a Q&A session in the Parliament, in response to the question of opposition Bright Armenia faction member Harutyun Babayan.

“We have a task to make today’s Army in accordance with the contemporary situation. Today’s commanding staff should pass training in the military units of different countries so that the officer staff of the strategic unit will have the knowledge which are used in different states”, he said.

Mr. Harutyunyan said there are also plans to upgrade the teaching staff of the military universities, as well as to teach the cadets to use modern weapons.

He added that there is an agreement with Russia according to which it is ready to accept an unlimited number of servicemen for training.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan