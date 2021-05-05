Parliament debates creation of centralized banking account register

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Parliament debated the government-authored bill on creating a centralized register of bank accounts.

According to the deputy governor of the central bank Nerses Yeritsyan, the register is created for “implementing the goals and functions of the central bank, as well as with the purpose of increasing effectiveness of cooperation with national authorized bodies as prescribed by the law on banking confidentiality.”

The information which will be included in the register will continue to constitute information regarded as banking secrecy, he said.

Information on accounts’ remainder, current transfers or final balance will neither be collected nor kept, he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan