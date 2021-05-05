Soldier killed in negligent discharge by fellow serviceman, says Defense Ministry
15:53, 5 May, 2021
YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. A 19-year-old serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces was killed in a negligent discharge of a firearm of his co-serviceman who violated gun safety rules, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.
The incident happened around 20:00 May 4 during a change of shift at a military base in the southern direction.
Other details weren’t immediately clear.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
