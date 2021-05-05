Artsakh has new justice minister

STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on May 5 according to which Karen Danielyan has been relieved from the position of justice minister based on his application, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to another presidential decree, Zhirayr Mirzoyan has been appointed as new justice minister of Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan