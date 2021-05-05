Armenian Speaker of Parliament to visit Moscow on May 16-18

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will depart for Moscow, Russia, on an official visit on May 16-18, TASS reports citing the Russian foreign ministry’s statement.

“The inter-parliamentary ties [between Russia and Armenia] are developing. The delegation of the Russian Federation Council participated on April 24 in the Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Yerevan. The official visit of Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan to Moscow is scheduled on May 16-18”, the statement says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan