‘International recognition of Republic of Artsakh has been and remains on agenda’ – President Harutyunyan

STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan visited on May 4 Haterki subregion of Martakert and Aknaberd community in Shahumyan region, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President of the Republic met with the locals and the community leaders, discussing the current problems facing the communities, their solution ways and a number of programs directed for infrastructure development.

The President noted that the construction works will continue in Getavan, Zardakhach, Haterk, Zaglik, Chapar and Aknaberd aimed at constructing houses for the families displaced due to the recent war. In this respect he gave concrete instructions for the proper fulfillment of these works.

As for the security environment, Arayik Harutyunyan once again stated that Artsakh is trying to solve the problems of the field, combining the efforts of the Defense Army, Armenia and the Russian peacekeeping troops, and supports the peaceful solution of all problems.

“The international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh has been and remains on the agenda”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan