Another earthquake hits same area hours after first tremor

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Hours after a minor earthquake was detected near the village of Yelpin in the Vayots Dzor province, another quake hit near the same location, this time 8km north-west from the village.

The earthquake was magnitude 2,6 at a 10km depth.

It measured 3-4 MSK in the epicenter, the seismic protection agency reported.

The quake was felt at an intensity of MSK 3 in the Zangakatun and Lanjar villages of Ararat province.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan