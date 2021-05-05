Armenian citizens can have information verifying their COVID-19 vaccination in their mobile phones

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says there are the first signs that the world is at the stage of overcoming the coronavirus pandemic.

“These signs are first of all connected with the production volumes of vaccines. In fact, based on the data of at least the past week we can state that we have some decline in daily coronavirus cases in Armenia”, Pashinyan said during a consultation in the ministry of healthcare.

He thanked all healthcare workers, noting that from the very first days Armenia properly resisted the pandemic. “But today the content of our problems must gradually change, and our goal must be to carry out mass vaccinations. I would like to highlight that there is first of all the healthcare component here, but I also want to highlight the economic and civilizational component. We can record that there is a little activeness in the tourism sector. And I also want to note that there are all grounds to think that getting vaccinated against coronavirus will soon be required for traveling. Today we have prepared in Armenia the electronic platform of the so-called green passports so that our citizens will have information in their mobile phones verifying their vaccination which will enable them to travel during the restrictions”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

He noted that those countries where the vaccination percentage is high, are considered as a desirable place for tourism.

Pashinyan added that all efforts must be made for the vaccination to become massive in Armenia.

He informed that as of today the number of citizens who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Armenia is a little over 5,000. “I want to note that this is not a sufficient figure at all, and we must at least double the daily rates and must do it very quickly”, he added.

