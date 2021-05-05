Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 May

Vice Speaker of Parliament Lena Nazaryan gets first shot of Chinese CoronaVac vaccine

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament Lena Nazaryan got vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine.

“Friends, today I got my first shot of the CoronaVac vaccine against COVID-19,” Nazaryan, who is also the head of the Armenia-China parliamentary friendship group said on social media.

100,000 doses of the vaccine were supplied to Armenia by the Chinese government on May 2.

Armenia is also using the Sputnik-V and AstraZeneca vaccines. 

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 








