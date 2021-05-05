Minor earthquake detected in Armenia
11:11, 5 May, 2021
YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 2,3 earthquake occurred 14 km north-west from the village of Yelpin in the Vayots Dzor Province at 09:56 on May 5, the Seismic Protection Regional Service Seismological Network said.
The quake was recorded at 10km depth.
The earthquake measured MSK 3 at the epicenter and was felt at an intensity of MSK 2-3 in the villages of Zangakatun, Tigranashen and Paruyr Sevak of the Ararat Province.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version