Coronavirus: 493 new cases in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Center of Disease Control and Prevention says 493 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 217,900.

3954 tests were performed in the past day.

452 people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 201,559.

13 people died, raising the death toll to 4178. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 1029 other individuals infected with the virus, who according to authorities died from other pre-existing illnesses.

As of May 5, 11:00 the number of active cases stood at 11,134.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan