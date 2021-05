Pashinyan to hold meeting with Russian FM in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. During an upcoming visit to Armenia, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will have a meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Armenian foreign ministry said.

Lavrov will arrive in Yerevan on May 5.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian will hold a meeting with Lavrov on May 6.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan