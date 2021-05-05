Nagorno Karabakh to be discussed during Lavrov’s Armenia visit

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov will arrive in Yerevan on May 5 on a two-day visit to meet with the Armenian leadership. Then, Lavrov will also visit Azerbaijan May 10-11.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that during the meetings a broad range of issues of bilateral and regional cooperation, as well as partnership in international arenas will be comprehensively discussed.

The priority topic of discussion will be the implementation of the Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire agreement and the January 11, 2021 agreements, TASS reported citing Zakharova.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan