Bill on granting pardon to draft evaders passes parliament at first reading

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Parliament passed at first reading the government-authored bill on granting pardon to draft evaders.

The pardon will only be granted to those who evaded service before September 27, 2020 – the day when the 2020 Artsakh War began, and who are above the age of 27 (35 for reserve officers).

Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan had earlier said the government made the decision in order to enable draft evaders to “contribute to the economic, social, spiritual and cultural development” of the country. He said the decision was made upon the principle of solidarity.

Those who are fugitives under the respective article of the penal code will also be granted pardon.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan