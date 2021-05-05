LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-05-21
09:04, 5 May, 2021
LONDON, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 May:
The price of aluminum down by 0.41% to $2428.00, copper price up by 0.19% to $9958.50, lead price up by 1.94% to $2179.50, nickel price up by 2.13% to $17885.00, tin price up by 0.10% to $29004.00, zinc price up by 1.80% to $2970.50, molybdenum price stood at $25353.00, cobalt price stood at $45165.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version