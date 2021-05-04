President Sarkissian discusses possibility of programs in Syunik province with Hayastan Fund executive director

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, Armen Sarkissian, received today executive director of the Fund Haykak Arshamyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Mr. Arshamyan introduced the President on the ongoing programs and the upcoming activities.

President Sarkissian touched upon his recent working visit to Syunik province and the problems voiced by the locals. He highlighted implementing programs aimed at satisfying the living, socio-economic needs of the communities, the locals, as well as the Fund’s possible engagement to that programs.