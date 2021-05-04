Armenian foreign minister phones Kyrgyz and Tajik counterparts over border clashes

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian held phone conversations with the Kyrgyzstan FM Ruslan Kazakbayev and Tajikistani FM Sirojidin Mukhriddin on May 4.

In the phone call with his Kyrgyz counterpart, Aivazian underscored the importance of the efforts aimed at preserving peace and stability in the Central Asian region. “Hope was expressed that through the actions which are being taken it will be possible to prevent border clashes in the future. Aivazian expressed condolences over the lives lost during the border incident and wished speedy recovery to those injured,” the foreign ministry said.

They also discussed several issues relating to the bilateral agenda which were voiced during the April 2 meeting within the framework of the CIS ministerial session.

In the separate phone call with his Tajik counterpart, the Armenian foreign minister again underscored the importance of the efforts aimed at preserving peace and stability in the Central Asian region. Aivazian expressed hope that it will be possible to prevent border clashes in the future through the actions which are now being taken. He extended condolences to those who died in the border incident and wished speedy recovery to the wounded. Aivazian and his Tajik counterpart also discussed bilateral agenda items, and an exchange of ideas took place over the upcoming events as part of Tajikistan’s presidency at the CSTO.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan