Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-05-21

YEREVAN, 4 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 4 May, USD exchange rate up by 0.25 drams to 520.88 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.15 drams to 625.26 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 6.93 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.70 drams to 722.93 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 14.21 drams to 29602.27 drams. Silver price up by 0.21 drams to 433.32 drams. Platinum price up by 9.79 drams to 20397.46 drams.