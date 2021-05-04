Cenbak governor forecasts increase in crediting interest rate

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank governor Martin Galstyan forecasts a certain increase in the crediting interest rates after they raised the refinancing rate.

At its meeting today, the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia raised the refinancing rate by 0.5 percentage point to 6.0%,

The Lombard repo facility rate was set 7.5%, while the Deposit facility rate at 4.5%.

The Central Bank is forecasting external and internal inflation effects on the Armenian economy but the 12-months inflation – after a certain acceleration in the short-term sector- will gradually decrease and stabilize around a targeted 4%, the Armenian Central Bank’s governor Martin Galstyan said at a news conference after the refinancing rate was raised.