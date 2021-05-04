President Sarkissian, FIDE President discuss chess development prospects in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), Chairman of the Skolkovo Foundation, Arkady Dvorkovich, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting the officials exchanged views on the development prospects of chess in Armenia. They highlighted the importance of preserving and developing the rich chess traditions of Armenia.

The meeting also touched upon the cooperation opportunities with the Skolkovo international scientific-educational center on the sidelines of the Armenian presidential initiative ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan