Another Cabinet member gets vaccinated

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan received his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“For more than a year, the world is fighting against the pandemic, which has actually thrown a disastrous challenge to mankind. We can break the chain of the pandemic only by getting vaccinated,” he said, calling on citizens to get vaccinated.

Dumanyan’s deputy Karen Giloyan also received his first shot, the ministry said.

Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his two deputies, as well as the healthcare minister have also received the vaccine earlier.

