Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 May

Another Cabinet member gets vaccinated

Another Cabinet member gets vaccinated

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan received his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“For more than a year, the world is fighting against the pandemic, which has actually thrown a disastrous challenge to mankind. We can break the chain of the pandemic only by getting vaccinated,” he said, calling on citizens to get vaccinated.

Dumanyan’s deputy Karen Giloyan also received his first shot, the ministry said.

Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his two deputies, as well as the healthcare minister have also received the vaccine earlier.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration