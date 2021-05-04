Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 May

Caretaker deputy PM Grigoryan vaccinated against COVID-19

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker deputy prime minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan has been vaccinated against COVID-19 on May 4, his Office told Armenpress.

Mr. Grigoryan has been vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








