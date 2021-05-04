Yerevan police apprehend suspect in Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalism

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian police said they have identified and detained a man who is suspected in vandalizing the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Yerevan on April 29.

Police said the suspect is a 61-year-old man from Yerevan.

The suspect was taken to a police station for questioning where he confessed in his testimony in vandalizing the statue.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan