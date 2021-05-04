COVID-19: Armenia to add vaccination sites in public areas

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. COVID-19 vaccination sites will soon be available in public locations across Armenia in order to increase accessibility for citizens willing to get the shot, Shant Shekherdimian – an Armenian-American surgeon who is now carrying out an exchange of experience for the vaccination campaign with the Armenian healthcare ministry told a news conference.

“Practical steps are already being taken in this direction. Be it a plaza, a large shopping center or a street, soon the sites will be opened,” he said. “All necessary processes related to the vaccination which are carried out at the polyclinics will also be carried out in these sites.”

Shekherdimian mentioned the slow pace of the vaccination process in Armenia, noting that it is lagging behind from international trends. He said that 7% of the global population has already been vaccinated, and there are countries for example Israel where the vaccination indicator of the population is reaching around 60%.

“4500 people have been vaccinated as of today in Armenia, and this is a low figure. Although, I have to say that the recent active awareness campaigns are showing results, and activeness is observed in the vaccination process,” he said. The doctor noted that studies show that the benefits of vaccination are several hundred times more than the risks.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan