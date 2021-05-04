Armenia records 399 daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. 399 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 217,407, the ministry of healthcare reports.

635 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 201,107.

The death toll has risen to 4165 (16 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

3343 COVID-19 tests were conducted on May 3.

The number of active cases is 11,106.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 1029 (3 new such cases).

