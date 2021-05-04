MP Makunts calls Azerbaijan’s distortion of Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Church as barbarism

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Head of the ruling My Step faction of the Armenian Parliament Lilit Makunts calls the distortion of Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Church by Azerbaijan under the pretext of “renovation works” as barbarism.

“What is being organized by the Azerbaijani leadership can only be called a policy of a racist state which has an ethnic hatred against Armenians. It’s impossible to describe the policy of the Azerbaijani leadership as anything other than barbarism. This is a policy of a state which leaves an impression that these people do not have a cultural history and treat the Armenian culture with that approach, trying to eliminate all the traces”, Lilit Makunts said during the Parliament session today.

She stated that this issue must be under the spotlight of all international organizations, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

“Ethnic hatred towards Armenians must receive a response”, she said.

