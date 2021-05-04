Djorkaeff kicks off FIFA Foundation Camp – Armenia 2021

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. FIFA Foundation Camp – Armenia 2021, a joint project by the Football Federation of Armenia and FIFA Foundation - kicked off at the Football Academy in Yerevan.

The FIFA Foundation chose Armenia as the first country for the program, the Football Federation of Armenia said in a news release.

Retired footballer and the CEO of FIFA Foundation Youri Djorkaeff was personally at the inauguration event where the 100 participating children aged 12-14 were given uniforms and presents.

The project organizes a one-week camp for children from vulnerable families, orphans, children with disabilities, and children from families of national minorities and those displaced from Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan