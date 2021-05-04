LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-05-21

LONDON, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 May:

The price of aluminum up by 0.35% to $2438.00, copper price down by 0.44% to $9939.50, lead price up by 1.02% to $2138.00, nickel price up by 0.32% to $17512.00, tin price up by 0.80% to $28975.00, zinc price down by 0.92% to $2918.00, molybdenum price down by 0.86% to $25353.00, cobalt price down by 4.11% to $45165.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.