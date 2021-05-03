Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-05-21

YEREVAN, 3 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 May, USD exchange rate down by 0.06 drams to 520.63 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.21 drams to 627.41 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.08 drams to 6.87 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.79 drams to 721.23 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 80.29 drams to 29588.06 drams. Silver price down by 6.92 drams to 433.11 drams. Platinum price up by 31.14 drams to 20387.67 drams.