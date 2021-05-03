Pashinyan refuses to reveal which particular vaccine he received in first COVID-19 shot

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan refused to reveal which vaccine he was given when he received his first shot against the coronavirus.

“I won’t say the name of the vaccine with which I got vaccinated,” he said in parliament when asked by MP Taguhi Tovmasyan to reveal it. “I’ll only say that one of our deputy prime ministers was vaccinated with AstraZeneca, and the other deputy prime minister will be vaccinated with Sputnik V. I hope that someone from the parliament’s presidency will be vaccinated with the Chinese vaccine which we have,” Pashinyan said.

He reiterated that all vaccines which Armenia uses against the COVID-19 are safe.

Armenia has the Sputnik V, AstraZeneca and Corona Vac vaccines against the coronavirus.

Earlier on May 3, Pashinyan said that he and his wife got vaccinated against COVID-19, without mentioning which vaccine they received.

