Pashinyan calls on lawmakers to get vaccinated against COVID-19

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan calls on public figures, lawmakers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, showing the importance of the vaccination with his own example, adding that he and his wife have already been vaccinated.

“I want to call on everyone to definitely get vaccinated. I also ask the members of the Parliament to be vaccinated as well and also spread that fact. Currently, there are global discussions and there is a great probability that there will travel restrictions starting from the second half of 2021 for those citizens who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus. This issue is being discussed now, whether a decision will be made or not, it’s difficult to say at this moment, but we need to be aware of it”, he said in the Parliament.

He noted that Armenia has acquired large quantity of different vaccins. “And now we have an opportunity to start large-scale vaccinations. Moreover, currently we are the stage of decline in cases, and if we organize the vaccination process correctly, we can overcome the pandemic in rapid rates”, Pashinyan said.

He highlighted the fact that hotels, restaurants, companies operating in service field organize the vaccination process of their staffers.

Pashinyan urged not to give in to speculations over vaccines.

Vaccinations against COVID-19 started in Armenia from April 14. Armenia has been supplied with the Sputnik V, AstraZeneca and CoronaVac vaccines. Vaccinations are carried out on voluntary basis.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan