Ombudsman Tatoyan addresses congratulatory message on World Press Freedom Day

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has addressed a congratulatory message on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day.

The message reads:

“Congratulations all of us on World Press Freedom Day!

Having a free press is really an important achievement, and of course, an indicator of democracy.

The work of journalists must be free and protected, and the stereotypes should be broken by a professional work.

The role of free press is important in forming the state’s political priorities and the public opinion, and in that way guaranteeing civil control on the state.

Dear representatives of media outlets,

With your professional work you contribute to ensuring the transparency and public accountability of the work of public servants and officials.

You also play a major role in promoting dissent and atmosphere of solidarity in the country.

At this responsible period for our country, only the free and professional press can have an important mission in overcoming the problems”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan