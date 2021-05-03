Road condition
YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are difficult to pass across Armenia.
The road leading to the Amberd Fortress in Aragatsotn province is open, while that leading to Lake Kari is difficult to pass.
The Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 12:44 Pashinyan calls on lawmakers to get vaccinated against COVID-19
- 12:43 Negotiation content of NK conflict settlement changed in winter 2016 – Pashinyan
- 12:37 Armenian President sends letter of thanks to co-founders of Aurora Humanitarian Initiative
- 12:02 President Sarkissian congratulates Poland’s Andrzej Duda on national day
- 12:01 Lawmakers set for first round of vote ahead of expected dissolution of parliament
- 11:51 Ombudsman Tatoyan addresses congratulatory message on World Press Freedom Day
- 11:15 High-quality, stylish and affordable: Demand for Armenian eyewear DANZ in US and Russia growing rapidly
- 11:12 Armenia reports 145 daily coronavirus cases
- 11:09 Road condition
- 10:49 Artsakh’s prosecutors question President Harutyunyan
- 10:39 Pashinyan gets vaccinated against COVID-19
- 10:26 ‘It would be desirable to see Iran’s influence on Azerbaijan in release of Armenian POWs’ – Ambassador Tumanyan
- 10:03 Artsakh’s Speaker of Parliament voices certainty in restoration of independence within ex-NKAO borders
- 09:48 Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan complete troops withdrawal from border
- 05.01-17:22 Armenia blocked Azerbaijan’s participation in EEU intergovernmental council session
- 05.01-15:13 Italian mayor slams Turkish ambassador for “intolerant interference” over Armenian Genocide commemoration event
- 05.01-15:08 Iraqi lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan
- 05.01-13:59 United States senators re-introduce legislation on sanctioning Turkey
- 05.01-12:57 ‘I will always continue to support this beautiful country’ – Kim Kardashian tells Armenian President
- 05.01-12:43 ANCA disappointed over Biden waiver of congressional sanctions on Azerbaijan
- 05.01-11:36 Coronavirus: 532 new cases recorded in Armenia
- 05.01-10:55 “There is a future in Armenia, and we will build that bright future with energetic and creative work” – Pashinyan
- 05.01-10:53 President Sarkissian’s Labour Day address
- 05.01-10:14 European Stocks - 30-04-21
- 05.01-10:14 US stocks down - 30-04-21
15:13, 05.01.2021
Viewed 2492 times Italian mayor slams Turkish ambassador for “intolerant interference” over Armenian Genocide commemoration event
17:03, 04.27.2021
Viewed 2166 times Indian Embassy in Armenia uses term “genocide” for the first time: Ambassador paid homage to victims at Yerevan Memorial
19:27, 04.30.2021
Viewed 1883 times Lithuanian Foreign Minister speaks about Armenian Genocide recognition in Baku
17:22, 05.01.2021
Viewed 1858 times Armenia blocked Azerbaijan’s participation in EEU intergovernmental council session
19:02, 04.28.2021
Viewed 1281 times Iran's Supreme Leader sends appreciation letter to Armenian President