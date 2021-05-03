Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 May

Road condition

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are difficult to pass across Armenia.

The road leading to the Amberd Fortress in Aragatsotn province is open, while that leading to Lake Kari is difficult to pass.

The Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open.

 

