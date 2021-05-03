High-quality, stylish and affordable: Demand for Armenian eyewear DANZ in US and Russia growing rapidly

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian brand DANZ entered the US market in February this year, where the demand for Armenian-made glasses is increasing ever faster. Before that, DANZ was consumed in Armenia and Russia. The brand is also present on all major global eCommerce platforms. The total export volume of the company has increased by 40% in April compared to February.

At DANZ the entire process of manufacturing eyewear frames is fully implemented in Armenia since 2017. The company is the first manufacturer of its kind in the region. DANZ has created more than 30 jobs and continues to expand its team, with the main emphasis on product quality.

Compared to United States, where shopping is mostly done online, the main customers of DANZ in Russia are wholesale buyers, where the company will soon open stores in major shopping centers. Both countries are strategic markets for the company.

“The success of the brand and the positive reaction of the international market is due to the brand-product-price ratio, where DANZ is hard to beat. The brand is presented in the fast fashion market. We recommend DANZ not because it is Armenian made, but because of its high quality, style and affordability,” said the company's Commercial Director Armen A. Avakian.

“Our designers constantly follow global trends and now, when DANZ has already launched its Spring/Summer collection, our consumers can choose a product that is modern and fashionable. Besides fashion, sunglasses are essential to maintaining eye health. We prioritize it and ensure our customers that we adhere to international standards throughout the entire production process. As a doctor, I am twice as demanding in this matter”, noted the CEO of DANZ Harutyun Hulunyan.